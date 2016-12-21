Parkside sees record number of winter graduates
On Saturday, not only were they part of the largest winter commencement class to cross the stage, they were two of the four Outstanding Graduates. Yonke, 21, wanted to leave Kenosha and see the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC