More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: WKOW-TV

The patrol issued a news release saying the 19 volunteer chaplains were appointed Friday. The chaplains are ordained or licensed clergy and currently police chaplains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Dec 20 Taylor 1
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Dec 18 Pony Boy 1,939
News US life expectancy falls Dec 17 hatchet girl 6
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
News Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc... Nov '16 Bad Bob 3
Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15) Nov '16 Vlad 4
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,372 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC