Mall Santa uses sign language to include hearing-impaired children
One mall Santa Claus not only knows if you've been naughty or nice, he also knows American Sign Language. Hearing-impaired children visiting the Regency Square Mall in Racine, Wisconsin , were surprised to be able to share their gift wants with the red-draped wish maker.
