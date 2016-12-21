Mag Bay Yachts Appoints Dealer in Great Lakes Region
Mag Bay Yachts Inc. announced the appointment of Reed Yacht Sales as its exclusive dealer in the Great Lakes region today. With locations strategically positioned across the region, Reed Yacht Sales will represent Mag Bay in Grand Haven, Mich.; LaSalle, Mich, and Racine, Wis.
