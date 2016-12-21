Local congregation plans holiday debut
Kenosha Freedom Faith Ministry, formerly Joshua House Ministries, has moved into the St. Casimir Complex, 1009 Washington Road, and are remodeling the site to serve the community. The ministry will introduce itself to the area with a free Christmas Eve open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former convent building.
