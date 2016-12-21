Kurpis honored as caregiver by statewide alliance
The alliance is a coalition of public and private organizations that recognize the role direct care workers play in meeting the needs of people of all ages with disabilities. Kurpis is the mother and caregiver of Phillip, a Society's Assets consumer, who was injured 13 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC