Kenosha County Democrats deconstruct election results
Community members concerned about impending changes that could occur under President-elect Donald Trump converged Thursday night at the Kenosha County Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Kenosha. Health care, homelessness, funding for veterans programs, immigration, civil liberties and LGBT rights were among the issues brought to the forefront during a near two-hour program that featured speakers who engaged about 50 people in attendance in discussions about where the country was likely headed.
