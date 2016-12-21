Get Out: a Mary Poppinsa returns to Racine
Kenosha native Jamie Johnson stars in the title role for the most supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical ever made as "Mary Poppins" opens a two-weekend run 7 p.m. Friday at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. While Johnson returns to her familiar role, other returning cast members opted to play different characters. There are also several new cast members, according to play director Doug Instenes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC