Get Out: a Mary Poppinsa returns to Racine

Kenosha native Jamie Johnson stars in the title role for the most supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical ever made as "Mary Poppins" opens a two-weekend run 7 p.m. Friday at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. While Johnson returns to her familiar role, other returning cast members opted to play different characters. There are also several new cast members, according to play director Doug Instenes.

