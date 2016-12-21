Congressman Pocan discusses future for Democrats on Capital City Sunday
Rep. Mark Pocan discussed the defeat Democrats suffered in the 2016 election and how he views the next two years with a unified Republican government in Washington on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer also appeared on the program to discuss the Future Wisconsin Project - a program aimed at increasing the number of start-up businesses in the state.
