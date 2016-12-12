Book Deals: Week of December 12, 2016

John Glusman , editor-in-chief of W.W. Norton, has acquired world English rights to The Goldberg Variations: A Memoir , the first book by Pulitzer Prizewinning Washington Post art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott , in a deal negotiated by Markus Hoffmann of Regal Hoffmann & Associates. According to Hoffmann, the book describes how Kennicott found solace in the music of Bach, and particularly the Goldberg Variations , in the wake of his mother's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.