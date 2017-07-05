Quincy man suffers hand injury in fir...

Quincy man suffers hand injury in fireworks explosion

Wednesday

Selling for as high as $2,600 a pound, baby eels have changed fortunes for Maine's fishermen - and brought trouble A 32-year-old man from Quincy suffered "extensive damage" to his hand when a firework he was lighting exploded Tuesday night, Quincy police Captain John Dougan said. The incident happened at Perkins Field on Agawam Road in Quincy about 9:45 p.m., when the man knelt on the ground to light a fuse, Dougan said.

