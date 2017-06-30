Quincy boy, 5, survives fall

Quincy boy, 5, survives fall

'IT'S A MIRACLE': Trees, bushes and mulch broke the fall of a 5-year-old boy from a seven-story window at Captain's Cove Condominiums in Quincy, abovei . A 5-year-old Quincy boy who fell out a window and plummeted seven stories miraculously survived when a tree broke his fall, authorities said.

