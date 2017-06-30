Quincy boy, 5, survives fall
'IT'S A MIRACLE': Trees, bushes and mulch broke the fall of a 5-year-old boy from a seven-story window at Captain's Cove Condominiums in Quincy, abovei . A 5-year-old Quincy boy who fell out a window and plummeted seven stories miraculously survived when a tree broke his fall, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|7 hr
|kimw
|1
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Disappointed
|50
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 29
|Right face
|29
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|ICE bust puts Boston's illegal Irish on edge
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16)
|Jun 21
|lol
|57
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC