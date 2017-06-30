Massachusetts man launches 'Colbert f...

Massachusetts man launches 'Colbert for President' campaign

56 min ago Read more: The Hill

A Massachusetts man wants Stephen Colbert to run for the White House in 2020, touring the country, taking out billboard ads and selling bumper stickers promoting the late night host's hypothetical White House run. Uncle Sam Rounseville, who changed his legal name to "Uncle Sam" in the 1990's, owns the billboard at a busy intersection in Quincy, Mass.

