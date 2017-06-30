Massachusetts man launches 'Colbert for President' campaign
A Massachusetts man wants Stephen Colbert to run for the White House in 2020, touring the country, taking out billboard ads and selling bumper stickers promoting the late night host's hypothetical White House run. Uncle Sam Rounseville, who changed his legal name to "Uncle Sam" in the 1990's, owns the billboard at a busy intersection in Quincy, Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|Wed
|kimw
|1
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Disappointed
|50
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 29
|Right face
|29
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|ICE bust puts Boston's illegal Irish on edge
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16)
|Jun 21
|lol
|57
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC