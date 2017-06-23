Weymouth man shot in Quincy

Weymouth man shot in Quincy

Friday Jun 23

A Weymouth man was shot twice in the legs early Friday while sitting in his car on the Southern Artery, a shooting that Quincy police do not believe was a random incident. The 34-year-old man was shot around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Southern Artery and South Street, said Quincy Police Captain John Dougan, a department spokesman.

