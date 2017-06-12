Water quality good at most Massachusetts beaches

Not only does heavy rain keep people indoors, but it also can overflow sewer systems and carry garbage to the coast, sometimes causing a temporary spike in unsafe bacteria levels at beaches. “There's filthy, bacteria-laden storm water, which typically gets to the beach after running into storm drains in the road,” said Bruce Berman, a spokesman for Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

