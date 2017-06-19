Wareham police arrest woman for shoplifting, nine outstanding warrants
Jayne Decoste, 55, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting and nine outstanding warrants for unrelated past shoplifting incidents. The warrants were issued by Massachusetts district courts in Holyoke, Brookline, Springfield, Westfield, Quincy and Hingham, said Wareham Police Chief Kevin Walsh, in a news release.
