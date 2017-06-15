PorchFest Quincy expands to four neighborhoods
Walter Hubley and Ian Cain were shooting ideas back and forth two years ago, trying to come up with ways to stimulate more community engagement. Then it occurred to them: Who doesn't like music? Cain, now a city councilor in Quincy, went to Somerville's 2013 PorchFest, in which musicians performed on porches and in front yards, and figured a similar event in Quincy could help spark the engagement he and Hubley longed for.
