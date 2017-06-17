Pedestrian struck and killed in Quincy Friday night

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Scott D. Rooney of Quincy, according to a statement from State Police He was struck on Quincy Shore Drive at Alstead Street by a driver operating a 2005 Saab 93, the statement said. Police are not releasing the name of the driver pending results of an investigation to determine whether charges will be filed, but the statement identified him as a 31-year-old man from Quincy.

