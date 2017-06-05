Move Over Weed Brownies: Pizza Is The...

Move Over Weed Brownies: Pizza Is The New Marijuana-Infused Snack

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Refinery 29

The Ermont dispensary in Quincy, MA added cheese pizza to it's menu of edibles about three weeks ago, according to CBS News. Although weed brownies are the most well-known form of marijuana-infused foods, Ermont has found that savory infusions actually sell better than sweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

