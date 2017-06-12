Michelle Carter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
Prompting rebuke by the American Civil Liberties Union, a MA judge handed an involuntary-manslaughter conviction Friday to the girlfriend of a teen who killed himself after she urged him to do so via text message.Judge Lawrence Moniz said Carter, who was 17 at the time, knew what she was doing when she sent him text messages on numerous occasions urging him to go through with it.Judge Moniz may have set a unsafe precedent with his decision, said longtime Quincy, Mass. attorney Bob Harnais.The night of his death, Carter encouraged him to get back inside the truck after he revealed he was scared and had gotten out.
