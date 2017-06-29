Former Quincy real estate broker indicted for scamming $1.7 million from clients
A disbarred lawyer and former Quincy real estate broker who allegedly bilked Massachusetts investors out of $1.7 million before fleeing to Florida is now facing federal charges in Boston, according to the US attorney's office. Scott J. Wolas, who was known to Massachusetts investors as Eugene Grathwohl, was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, Acting US District Attorney William D. Weinreb wrote in a statement.
