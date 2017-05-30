DOVE, Inc. expands services to better serve Chinese survivors of partner abuse

DOVE , Inc. is excited to announce that it has received funding from the MA Department of Public Health to build tailored services for survivors of partner violence who are Chinese or of Chinese descent. DOVE is in the process of hiring a Chinese Advocacy & Outreach Coordinator, who will work with community service providers and colleagues, as well as with DOVE staff, to build bridges to ensure that survivors can get needed assistance.

