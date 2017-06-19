Continue reading

The South Cove Community Health Center broke ground for its Malden clinic on June 21. Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, city officials and Malden community representatives attended the ceremony at 277 Commercial Street, the former location of the Malden Evening News. "We're very excited to be in Malden," said SCCHC executive director Eugene Welch.

