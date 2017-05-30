Celebrate National Doughnut Day

June 2 is National Doughnut Day, and nothing tells a more meaningful story about food in America in 2017 than doughnuts, particularly now that artisanal doughnut-makers such as Paul Delios of Kant's Donuts in Saugus, Massachusetts, are bending the course of doughnut history. Doughnuts were not invented in the U.S. - in fact, history abounds with stories of ancient doughnut-like delights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dansville-Genesee Country Expres.