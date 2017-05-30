Celebrate National Doughnut Day

Celebrate National Doughnut Day

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Dansville-Genesee Country Expres

June 2 is National Doughnut Day, and nothing tells a more meaningful story about food in America in 2017 than doughnuts, particularly now that artisanal doughnut-makers such as Paul Delios of Kant's Donuts in Saugus, Massachusetts, are bending the course of doughnut history. Doughnuts were not invented in the U.S. - in fact, history abounds with stories of ancient doughnut-like delights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dansville-Genesee Country Expres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... 16 hr Tote that bale 2
Looking for a perc30 connect 17 hr Jesseniaboston88 1
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs 17 hr Jesseniaboston88 2
Covfefe Means 17 hr covfefe2 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Wed Hands off for now 25
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Tue To each his own 32
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15) Apr '17 colleen 11
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC