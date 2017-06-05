Boston marijuana dispensary creates a...

Boston marijuana dispensary creates a weed pizza

A medical marijuana dispensary has made a cannabis-infused pizza for patients who don't want to smoke the drug. The six-inch pie, which costs $38, was designed by Ermont Inc, a large marijuana business in Quincy, on the outskirts of Boston.

