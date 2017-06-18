Bill would require presidential candidates to release tax returns
We're still waiting for Donald Trump to release his tax returns. In the meantime, state lawmakers have scheduled a hearing Thursday on a bill that would require presidential candidates to disclose their personal financial information in order to appear on a Massachusetts primary or general election ballot.
