Alleged con-man's ex-wife charged with helping him pose as paleontologist

A photo of Scott Wolas, who also used the name Eugene Grathwohl, provided to the police by one of his alleged victims. The former wife of alleged con man Scott Wolas , accused of bilking co-workers and investors in a Quincy property development out of $1.5 million, was charged Wednesday with helping Wolas pose as a retired paleontologist to avoid law enforcement.

