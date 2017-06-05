AllCells??'s Quincy, MA Facility Delivers Fresh Tissue Same Day To...

AllCells announced today that its metropolitan Boston area tissue collection facility located at 500 Congress Street, Ste 1-A, Quincy, MA now offers healthy donor whole blood, whole bone marrow, and non-mobilized and mobilized donor apheresis products with same-day fresh product delivery to researchers located in the Boston/Cambridge area, and next-day delivery across the US East Coast. The new Quincy, MA facility expands AllCells' LeukoLab operations with a second active donor pool that substantially increases the company's total production capacity for human hematopoietic and immune cells.

