Woman claiming to be blind robs Quincy waitress at knife point

Wednesday May 24

A woman who claimed to be partially blind robbed a waitress at knifepoint at a Friendly's Restaurant in Quincy, according to police. The woman entered the restaurant at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, and asked the waitress to lead her to the restroom, police said in a statement posted on Facebook .

