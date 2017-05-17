Why are we cutting office crucial to fighting opioid crisis?
Citing a leaked document, news reports recently revealed a proposal by the Office of Management and Budget to drastically cut the budget of the Office of National Drug Control Policy . The proposal calls for eliminating two grant programs, one focused on community based drug prevention and the other a law enforcement grant program.
