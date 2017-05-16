Somerville housing debate echoes acro...

Somerville housing debate echoes across region

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Boston.com

Somerville has emerged as Boston's equivalent of Brooklyn - a blue-collar city transformed by young professionals and new development, but maintaining pockets of its funky, low-rent past. Now, many here are trying to keep that balance and prevent Somerville - already the most densely populated city in New England - from being overtaken by high-cost housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jims auto body Tue Matt 2
Brent Parrish Tue Reflections12 1
Brent Parish Tue Reflections12 1
Pippa Norris of Harvard University Molests Stud... May 22 Professors are Ra... 1
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history May 20 Welcome wagon 30
Attention all you Boston Clod Hoppers May 19 The Carburetor 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16) May 19 BILL COSY RAPES W... 49
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC