RMV: Driver in fatal Billerica auctio...

RMV: Driver in fatal Billerica auction crash cited 7 times

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Lowell Sun

The 76-year-old auction employee driving the SUV that suddenly accelerated and ultimately killed four people last week has been involved in seven crashes since 1985. According to records from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, Roger Hartwell has been cited in seven accidents; these have happened in Quincy, where he lives, as well as in Weymouth and Milton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 9 hr slick willie expl... 29
Local news in Boston 9 hr Good luck 2
Modeling Companies 11 hr Megan 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) 12 hr Dr Phil to the re... 23
What kind of Bozo law school would have a bozo ... Mon Snod 1
Democrats Don't Run the Country Mon Smooth sailing ahead 2
Boycott Hingham Stop and Shop Falsley Accusing ... (May '08) Mon Hingham 32
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC