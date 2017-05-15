RMV: Driver in fatal Billerica auction crash cited 7 times
The 76-year-old auction employee driving the SUV that suddenly accelerated and ultimately killed four people last week has been involved in seven crashes since 1985. According to records from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, Roger Hartwell has been cited in seven accidents; these have happened in Quincy, where he lives, as well as in Weymouth and Milton.
