Quincy woman, 24, killed in Route 3 crash
A Quincy woman was killed early Wednesday when her car went off the road and crashed into the woods alongside Route 3 in Hingham, State Police said. Brittany L. Hayden, 24, was driving north in a a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta around 1:10 a.m. when the car veered off the highway, struck a guardrail before coming to rest in woods that parallel the highway near the 35.2 mile marker, State Police wrote in a statement.
