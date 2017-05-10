North Quincy educator named 2018 Teacher of the Year
Students at North Quincy High School packed into the gymnasium on Tuesday, May 9, to honor science teacher Cara Pekarcik, who was named the 2018 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year. The North Quincy High School gymnasium was buzzing late Tuesday morning - National Teacher Day - well before the start of a ceremony honoring science teacher Cara Pekarcik as the 2018 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year.
