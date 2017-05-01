Mele Passes
Sam Mele, a former big league outfielder who later managed the Minnesota Twins to a team-record 102 wins in a season, has died. He was 95. The Boston Red Sox said Tuesday that Mele died at home Monday in Quincy, Mass.
