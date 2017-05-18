Man sentenced to life prison for killing father-of-two
'God forgives. I don't': Mother's message to man convicted of beating and stomping her son to death in unprovoked barroom attack as he is sentenced to life prison Paul Fahey, 44, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the March 2015 slaying of Keith Boudreau Fahey knocked Boudreau, 42, to the floor of a Quincy, Massachusetts, bar and stomped on his head with heavy work boots Father-of-two died in a hospital 11 days after the attack, which witnesses said occurred after Boudreau looked in Fahey's direction A Massachusetts man convicted of beating a father-of-two to death in a random barroom attack was sentenced to life in prison, on Thursday, but not before hearing some harsh words from the victims' grieving family.
