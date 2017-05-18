Man sentenced to life prison for kill...

Man sentenced to life prison for killing father-of-two

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'God forgives. I don't': Mother's message to man convicted of beating and stomping her son to death in unprovoked barroom attack as he is sentenced to life prison Paul Fahey, 44, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the March 2015 slaying of Keith Boudreau Fahey knocked Boudreau, 42, to the floor of a Quincy, Massachusetts, bar and stomped on his head with heavy work boots Father-of-two died in a hospital 11 days after the attack, which witnesses said occurred after Boudreau looked in Fahey's direction A Massachusetts man convicted of beating a father-of-two to death in a random barroom attack was sentenced to life in prison, on Thursday, but not before hearing some harsh words from the victims' grieving family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) 2 hr christian velazco 10
Modeling Companies 14 hr Megans John 2
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 20 hr Bad to worse 109
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history May 16 slick willie expl... 29
Local news in Boston May 16 Good luck 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) May 16 Dr Phil to the re... 23
What kind of Bozo law school would have a bozo ... May 15 Snod 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC