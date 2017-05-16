Man found guilty in beating death at Quincy bar
A Norfolk County jury on Tuesday convicted a 43-year-old Quincy man of second-degree murder in a brutal 2015 beating death of another man at a local bar, officials said. The jury needed less than two hours to return a guilty verdict in the case against Paul J. Fahey, District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey's office said in a statement.
