Man found guilty in beating death at Quincy bar

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Boston.com

A Norfolk County jury on Tuesday convicted a 43-year-old Quincy man of second-degree murder in a brutal 2015 beating death of another man at a local bar, officials said. The jury needed less than two hours to return a guilty verdict in the case against Paul J. Fahey, District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey's office said in a statement.

