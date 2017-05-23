Lane Restrictions All Summer on Quincy-Weymouth Bridge
South Shore commuters and anyone from the Boston area planning a visit to Nantasket Beach this summer might want to avoid the usually heavily traveled Route 3A in the Quincy and Weymouth area. To facilitate continued work on a new bridge, traffic over the Fore River will be reduced to one lane each way at all times from June 2 through Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hull Times.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|10 hr
|Mazranadonna
|2
|Jims auto body
|Tue
|Matt
|2
|Brent Parrish
|Tue
|Reflections12
|1
|Brent Parish
|Tue
|Reflections12
|1
|Pippa Norris of Harvard University Molests Stud...
|May 22
|Professors are Ra...
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|May 20
|Welcome wagon
|30
|Attention all you Boston Clod Hoppers
|May 19
|The Carburetor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC