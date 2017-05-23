Lane Restrictions All Summer on Quinc...

Lane Restrictions All Summer on Quincy-Weymouth Bridge

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Hull Times

South Shore commuters and anyone from the Boston area planning a visit to Nantasket Beach this summer might want to avoid the usually heavily traveled Route 3A in the Quincy and Weymouth area. To facilitate continued work on a new bridge, traffic over the Fore River will be reduced to one lane each way at all times from June 2 through Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hull Times.

