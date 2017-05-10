Fitzgerald: They're all gone, but they left us laughing

IMMORTALS: Red Sox outfielders, from left, Sam Mele, Ted Williams, Stan Spence and Dom DiMaggio pose for a portrait during Spring Training in March 1948 in Florida. Just the mention of his name will bring a smile to anyone who ever heard Sam Mele mixing it up with Eddie Pellagrini every winter at the Johnny Pesky friendship dinner, a blast from the past that was always a sold-out affair as friends and contemporaries came together on the North Shore on the eve of spring training just to laugh the night away.

