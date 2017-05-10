Fitzgerald: They're all gone, but the...

Fitzgerald: They're all gone, but they left us laughing

Saturday May 6 Read more: Boston Herald

IMMORTALS: Red Sox outfielders, from left, Sam Mele, Ted Williams, Stan Spence and Dom DiMaggio pose for a portrait during Spring Training in March 1948 in Florida. Just the mention of his name will bring a smile to anyone who ever heard Sam Mele mixing it up with Eddie Pellagrini every winter at the Johnny Pesky friendship dinner, a blast from the past that was always a sold-out affair as friends and contemporaries came together on the North Shore on the eve of spring training just to laugh the night away.

Read more at Boston Herald.

Quincy, MA

