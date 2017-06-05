Equipment East Hosts Open House at Ne...

Equipment East Hosts Open House at New Dracut Facility

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Following its ribbon cutting ceremony in April, Equipment East hosted a successful Open House at its brand-new facility located at 61 Silva Lane in Dracut, Mass., on May 6. The rainy weather didn't stop a heavy crowd of more than 500 customers, friends and family from pouring in to celebrate. The Equipment East team has worked around-the-clock over the past year to make this new building become a reality, and they were honored to give back to their loyal customers and hard-working employees, by providing a day filled with fun and celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pippa Norris of Harvard University Molests Stud... 16 hr Boston is Trash 2
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16) 16 hr Boston is Trash 50
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Boston Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... Jun 1 Tote that bale 2
Looking for a perc30 connect Jun 1 Jesseniaboston88 1
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs Jun 1 Jesseniaboston88 2
Covfefe Means Jun 1 covfefe2 2
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC