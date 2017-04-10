Workers comp programs fight addiction among injured workers
In this Friday, April 7, 2017 photo, Jimmy Duran poses near Phoenix House, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, in Quincy, Mass. Duran was prescribed opioids for years after hurting his neck and fracturing vertebrae in a workplace accident in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 10
|reailty is a crutch
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 8
|Archie Bunker
|18
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 7
|Oops
|17
|Looking for Aniyah
|Apr 7
|Looking
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|kyman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC