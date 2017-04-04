Woman hit in the head with gun during an armed Quincy robbery
An armed robber hit a 62-year-old woman over the head with a gun in Quincy early Monday as the victim rushed from her home to defend her husband from the attacker, police said. The incident happened at about 1 a.m., after the 66-year-old husband arrived at his family's Fayette Street home to find a man trying to break in.
