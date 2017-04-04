Wollaston station will close for 20 months as Red Line revamp begins
Construction work at four MBTA stations at the end of the Braintree branch of the Red Line will begin in July, and the Wollaston stop will be closed for 20 months while it is rebuilt, T officials said during a Quincy City Council meeting. Trains will not stop as they pass through the Wollaston station during that period.
