Wollaston station will close for 20 m...

Wollaston station will close for 20 months as Red Line revamp begins

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Boston.com

Construction work at four MBTA stations at the end of the Braintree branch of the Red Line will begin in July, and the Wollaston stop will be closed for 20 months while it is rebuilt, T officials said during a Quincy City Council meeting. Trains will not stop as they pass through the Wollaston station during that period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 3 hr Archie Bunker 18
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Fri tomin cali 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Fri Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah Fri Looking 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Apr 4 kyman 5
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 7
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC