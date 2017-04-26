Three toddlers taken to hospital afte...

Three toddlers taken to hospital after bus crash in Quincy

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Boston.com

Three toddlers and their bus driver were taken to the hospital for evaluation after their school bus crashed in Quincy Wednesday. The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. near the Southern Artery and South Street, Quincy police Captain John Dougan said.

