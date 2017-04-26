Three toddlers taken to hospital after bus crash in Quincy
Three toddlers and their bus driver were taken to the hospital for evaluation after their school bus crashed in Quincy Wednesday. The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. near the Southern Artery and South Street, Quincy police Captain John Dougan said.
