Stephen Leigh Jewelers owner wins suit in bad Yelp review

Jewelry store owner wins $34K from rival's son who posted a fake Yelp review urging potential customers to 'go elsewhere' A jury in Quincy, Massachusetts has ordered Adam Jacobs, an employee of Toodie's Fine Jewelry, to pay rival jeweler Stephen Blumberg $34,500 for emotional distress caused by a fake Yelp review he posted in 2013. The review by 'Adam J.' described going into Blumberg's shop, Stephen Leigh Jewelers, and having a bad experience, urging other customers to 'go elsewhere'.

