Stephen Leigh Jewelers owner wins suit in bad Yelp review
Jewelry store owner wins $34K from rival's son who posted a fake Yelp review urging potential customers to 'go elsewhere' A jury in Quincy, Massachusetts has ordered Adam Jacobs, an employee of Toodie's Fine Jewelry, to pay rival jeweler Stephen Blumberg $34,500 for emotional distress caused by a fake Yelp review he posted in 2013. The review by 'Adam J.' described going into Blumberg's shop, Stephen Leigh Jewelers, and having a bad experience, urging other customers to 'go elsewhere'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15)
|Apr 1
|nmendes
|27
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC