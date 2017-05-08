School bus crashes injure nine in Sou...

School bus crashes injure nine in South Yarmouth and Quincy

Wednesday Apr 26

CRASH SCENES: Crashes involving school buses yesterday in Quincy, not pictured, and South Yarmouth, above, sent nine people, including three toddlers, to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nine people, including three toddlers, were rushed to the hospital yesterday after separate bus crashes in South Yarmouth and Quincy, police said.

