Quincy mayor sees hotel tax revenue going to parks
A new dog park and the next phase of Quincy's Hancock-Adams Green in front of City Hall would be financed by hotel-motel tax revenue under a plan presented by Mayor Thomas Koch to the City Council. Koch is proposing that the city spend $27 million in revenue from tax collected on local hotel and motel room stays to improve city parks, part of the city's capital plan.
