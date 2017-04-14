Quincy mayor sees hotel tax revenue g...

Quincy mayor sees hotel tax revenue going to parks

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Boston.com

A new dog park and the next phase of Quincy's Hancock-Adams Green in front of City Hall would be financed by hotel-motel tax revenue under a plan presented by Mayor Thomas Koch to the City Council. Koch is proposing that the city spend $27 million in revenue from tax collected on local hotel and motel room stays to improve city parks, part of the city's capital plan.

