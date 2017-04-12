Developer to build 50 condos on Weymouth Neck
A Braintree company plans to start construction this summer on a $20 million condominium project on Weymouth Neck the peninsula sticking into Boston Harbor between the Fore and Back rivers, and across from the Hingham Shipyard. The Weymouth Board of Zoning Appeals approved Seascape at Weymouth in late March, after more than a year of meetings between town officials, residents, and developers David and Joseph Iantosca of DAI Property Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Y_sham0202
|10
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|9 hr
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|12 hr
|Jolly Roger
|24
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|20 hr
|AP Metro Boston
|1
|Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landmark closes
|21 hr
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Tue
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|Seeking Owner of Lost Class Ring (Jan '06)
|Apr 16
|Sams57
|564
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC