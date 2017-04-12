Developer to build 50 condos on Weymo...

Developer to build 50 condos on Weymouth Neck

Wednesday Apr 12

A Braintree company plans to start construction this summer on a $20 million condominium project on Weymouth Neck the peninsula sticking into Boston Harbor between the Fore and Back rivers, and across from the Hingham Shipyard. The Weymouth Board of Zoning Appeals approved Seascape at Weymouth in late March, after more than a year of meetings between town officials, residents, and developers David and Joseph Iantosca of DAI Property Management.

