David L. Ryan / Globe File 2015 How much pain are Red Line commuters willing to endure?

How badly do Red Line commuters want a faster, more pleasant ride to work, and how much pain are they willing to endure during construction? Over the next several months, rehab work or new construction will begin at every MBTA Red Line station in Quincy and Braintree, and it will overlap for months, even years. The T will begin construction at Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree this summer or fall, and a private developer will begin work at the North Quincy station early next year.

