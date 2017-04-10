Carney Hospital appoints local religious leader to board of directors
Carney Hospital President Walter Ramos today announced the appointment of Reverend Richard Man Chan Law to the Hospital's Board of Directors. He currently serves as the Pastor for the Chinese Ministry at Wollaston Lutheran Church in Quincy, MA.
